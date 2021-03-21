Jang, Gyang plead for Dariye’s release from prison

March 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-Graft, News, Project 0



A former Plateau Governor, Jonah Jang and Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the of former Gov. Joshua Dariye from prison.

The duo the appeal on Sunday at the finals of Sen. I. D. Gyang Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the Supreme Court had, on March 12, upheld Dariye’s conviction over criminal breach of trust, which attracted a 10-year jail.

also reports that the apex court, however, quashed the charge bordering on criminal of public funds.

Although of which the former governor was discharged attracted two years imprisonment, it had no impact on the overall number of years that he would spend in the correctional centre.

Gyang, however, noted that Dariye had since been in incarceration, serving his jail term.

“We from Plateau North are appealing to President Buhari that in view of the recent Supreme Court judgment which had absolved former Gov. Dariye of criminal and his deteriorating health , he should be released.

“We are making the appeal that he should be granted executive pardon on compassionate ground,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman, on Defence appealed to the President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, to convey their pleas to the president.

Similarly, Jang, is also a former senator, re-echoed Gyang’s appeal, saying that Dariye’s health should be taken into consideration.

He further appealed that another former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, should also be granted state pardon, having served part of his jail term.

Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North), represented the president at the event, in his personal capacity, also supported the call for the of Dariye and Nyame.

“You both have my full support for this call. I think they deserve to be pardoned, particularly at this point in time.

“I join them to call on the president to pardon these two gentlemen on compassionate ground,” he said. ()

Tags: , , , , ,