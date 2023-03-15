Jandor’s wife unveiled, says women won’t work for her husband in vain

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor) has unveiled his wife, Mariam Adediran, to members of the PDP family in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been some political propaganda about the family of the 45-year-old frontline contender for the number one seat in the state.

Adediran’s wife, who is based in America, had not been featuring in the political activities of her husband since the 2023 electioneering began.

At an interactive session with PDP women and leaders in Lagos State, Mrs Adediran said that those following her husband would not work in vain, as the candidate remained passionate about quality life for all including women and children.

Adediran, who was full of smiles and excited with the mammoth crowd which received her assured them that life would be better with PDP at the helms of affairs in the state.

She berated politicians sponsoring campaign of calumny on social media against her family and her husband because she was not with him.

According to her, she has been part of her husband’s political movement and has always supported him even from her abode in the U.S.

“I have been part of this movement and we, my husband and I agreed that he would be in Nigeria to drive the movement while I will be in the U.S.A with the children.

“It is disheartening what people do in the name of politics on the social media. I am not a social media person but I read everything they put up there,” she said.

Lauding women for supporting her husband’s vision for a better Lagos, Mrs Adediran said that though a lot had been done, much more could still be done before the end of campaign.

“I love you and even though the election is a few days from today, we still have so much to do together and I know that God will grant our efforts with success.

“I do see everything that you all are doing. I see all of your movements and engagements as well as your efforts to help this movement. I sincerely say thank you to everyone.

“If anyone is telling you that you are working in vain, tell them you are not because you can see the movement growing and you have been focused.

“This movement is just starting, Though you have done a whole lot, but I want to let you know that it is just starting,” she said

Mrs Adediran, who noted that she had been so passionate about women and children, urged the women to believe in themselves.

“I will make sure that all the women in this movement, not only here but also in Lagos, stand on their feet and believe in themselves.”

In his remarks, Adediran expressed confidence that without godfather, he would win the election and make the wealth of the state work for all residents.

The candidate said that he had God on his side and the people to defeat the ruling party.

The event, which took place at the PDP candidate’s campaign office in Ikeja, had in attendance the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele and PDP Ex-Board of Trustees member, Mrs Aduke Maina.

Also, a former Lagos PDP Women Leader, Mrs Bisi Odunsi; Chairperson, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Chief Tanwa Olusi as well as the party’s women leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas and others attended the event. (NAN)