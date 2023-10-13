Jandor files 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory

By Adenike Ayodele

The Governorship Candidate of PDP in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), says he has filed an appeal to challenge the judgment of Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head of Media and Communication of Jandorforgovernor Campaign Organization.

The statement was copied to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Adediran said he filed a 34-ground appeal dated Oct. 13, to express dissatisfaction with the verdict of the tribunal.

He claimed that miscarriage of laws characterised the judgment, and prayed the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment.

He said that the tribunal erred in law and reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed his petition challenging the qualification of Sanwo-Olu for the March 18 governorship election.

He said that his petition was premised on the provision of Section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution.

“By this action, I reaffirm my commitment to birth a breath of fresh air in governance in Lagos State by ensuring that the provisions of the constitution and the electoral laws as regards election of a truly qualified governor, is upheld,” he said. (NAN)

