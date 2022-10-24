Jandor escapes death as suspected thugs attack campaign train

…Three people including a journalist sustained injuries…

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Campaign train of the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP has been attacked at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government.

This is contained in a statement by Hon. Hakeem Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary Chairman, Media and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council.

Amode who claimed that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were APC thugs , disclosed that the attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and press men.

He stated,”The Campaign train of the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP was attacked today while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government by APC sponsored thugs this evening.

“The attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and press men. as at the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are being treated.

“The thugs that attacked the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.”

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-JANDOR recently and we would like to state categorically that this will not deter .. our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 29, 2023.”

Amode called on the Commissioner of Police of Lagos state and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry division to fish out those behind the attack.

“We would like to call on the Commissioner of Police of Lagos state and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and neccesary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future and to instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation,” he stated.

The All Progressives Congress , APC had not reacted to the claims as at the time of filing this story.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

