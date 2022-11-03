JANDOR continues Gubernatorial Campaign Tour of 245 wards on Monday

…Kicks off with a revisit to Amuwo-Odofin LGA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) will on Monday 7th November 2022 continue his statewide tour of the entire 245 wards in Lagos State.

The campaign ward tour which commenced on 19th October 2022 took JANDOR and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele around all the political wards in Alimosho, Badagry, Ojo, and Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Areas.

The People’s Governor and the leadership of the Campaign Council have however reviewed the earlier released campaign calendar to accommodate the yearnings of his teeming supporters across the state who desire the in-depth grassroots engagement experienced by the already visited LGAs.

The campaign train will take off with a revisit to Amuwo-Odofin and Ojo LGAs, then move to Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Mushin, and Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Areas.

The reviewed campaign calendar will be released on Friday

