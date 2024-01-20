James Hope College Lagos shines in Nov 2023 Cambridge IGCSE exam

James Hope College (JHC) Lagos has again reiterated its stance on academic excellence with its outstanding success in the recently released November Cambridge IGCSE Examinations result.

In the examination, the college produced scholars with 98% A* – A grades and 100% A* – B grades in all 13 registered subjects.

The school’s excellent performance is coming just a few months after it won the High Achievement Award in Design & Technology at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners (BROCLA) award ceremony held in July 2023. In October 2023, five students of the college also won four gold medals and one silver award medals in the 2023 Commonwealth Essay Competition. The students of the college also won 18 awards at the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the June & November 2021 Cambridge IGCSE.

The founder/chairman of the college, Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, while congratulating the scholars, noted that “the college will continually offer world-class education that would enable its students to achieve outstanding grades and compete favourably on a global stage.”

