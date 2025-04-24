 JAMB:NSCDC commends hitch-free examination in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has commended the hitch free 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) process in the state.

By Abiodun Abegunde

Speaking at the end of a monitoring excecise, Lagos state Commanndant, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, said that there was no rancour in all the four centers visited on the first day of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination commenced on Thursday nationwide.

NAN also reports that officials of the corps were deployed to secure all accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the exams.

According to the commandant, from the reports received across the various accredited centres, the exercise has been peaceful with no reported cases of examination malpractices.

At the Ikeja centre, JAMB Ad-hoc supervisor, Mrs Abiodun Odenike said that the first day of the exercise was hitch free.

Odenike said that the centre commenced with the biometric verification at 6:00 a.m., and was concluded at 7:45 a.m.

She disclosed that the centre recorded 17 absentees out of the 250 candidates expected, adding that there was mo communication from the absentees.

At the Isheri Oke centre, the Biometric Verification Officer, Mrs Racheal Onoja said that there were two sessions at the centre.

Onoja said that the first session commenced by 8:05 a.m., with no challenge, adding that the evening session would commence by 3:30 p.m., and expressed optimism that it would be as smooth as the first session.

At the WAEC, Ogba centre, Resident Monitor, Mrs Bashirat Abdulrohim said that the centre recorded 13 absentees.

Abdulrohim said that there was no communication from the absentees to the centre.

She commended the officials of the NSCDC for seamless security measures noting that they have been on ground as early as 6:00 a.m.

A candidate Kudirat Ajose said that the exercise was smooth and the biometric verification was fast.

NAN further reports that the four centers visited were the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Agidingbi, Ikeja, JAMB Computer Based Center, Isheri Oke, Kosofe and WAEC center 1and 2, Ogba. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)