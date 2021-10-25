JAMB warns tertiary institutions against admitting National Diploma, part-time candidates

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said that all applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full-Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Outreach, Sandwich, and others must be processed only through it .

The warning was contained in an advisory issued by the Board in Abuja, recently.

The advisory cautioned institutions which are still involved in advertising or selling “application forms” for admissions into the programmes listed above were advised to desist forthwith.

It therefore enjoined institutions to advise their candidates to apply to them through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, adding that duplication of application forms is also NOT allowed.

Also, it said that candidates are to ensure that any admission issued to them by any institution is routed through the Board even before considering accepting such offers.

The advisory stated that the Board would not succumb to pressure from any quarter to clear any candidate for the NYSC or other essential needs if he/she had accepted any admission from any institution which did not follow laid down regulations as emphasized above.

“JAMB and the three Regulatory Agencies: (National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) will ensure that all Tertiary Institutions comply with this policy directive. Other Professional Regulatory Agencies are also expected to play critical roles in sanitising the process,” it said.

While warning that it will no longer tolerate illegal/ irregular admission, the Board restated the need to streamline academic standards and maintained that the duration of all Non- Full Time Studies must be maintained a s approved by the Regulatory Agencies.

“Institutions which desire to place advertisement to source for candidates can do so but they have to advise potential candidates, beginning from those who sat the current UTME (or DE candidates), to change to or pick these institutions as First (1st) Choice rather than the tortuous route of requesting candidates to purchase another application form. This, the advisory noted would prevent the issue of double registration,” it said.

