JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

JAMB warned on Monday that operators of accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres must desist from extorting candidates or face severe sanctions.

It stated in its weekly bulletin that its attention had been drawn to reports that some operators charged higher than the N700 fee stipulated for services rendered to candidates.

It reiterated that it would not condone any form of exploitation and would impose a N100,000 fine on culprits after they had been made to refund money collected.

“Centre owners are warned that failure to desist from the nefarious act would attract a fine of N100, 000 and possible revocation of licence issued by JAMB.

“Candidates are advised to report any CBT centre charging above the board’s stipulated fee for any of its services,’’ it stated.

The board also stated the hope that centres it granted licence to perform certain functions would behave up to expectation.

In February, JAMB accredited CBT centres to register candidates, applying for part-time studies, Sandwich programmes, National Open University of Nigeria programmes, and distance learning programmes

.

JAMB stated that the licencing, at the request of the CBT centres, was a measure to decongest its offices nationwide, following usually crowded exercises during the process. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

