JAMB/UMTE: Candidates laud smooth exercise in Bauchi

Some candidates sitting for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have commended the smooth conduct of the examination in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination which started on June 23 at various Computer Base Test (CBT) centers in Bauchi metropolis has been without hitches.

Some the designated CBT centres include the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi; Alfurqan International School, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi; Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi; ANUR and Dolphin Schools.

A cross section of the candidates who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for putting effective arrangements for the smooth exercise at the centers.

Miss Salmuna Kevin, said the exercise was well organised which facilitated the conduct of the examination without hitches.

“This is my second time of writing the examination, the previous exercise encountered network challenges and system malfunctioning but this time around everything went smoothly.

“The centres are well arranged unlike before when the centres were congested,” she Said.

Another candidates, Miss Hashiya Imam said she did not experienced challenges in writing her examination.

Imam said the capturing process was error free and the server run effectively, adding that the exercise at the Alfurqan center went well without hiccups.

“I did not waste time in capturing, logging and writing my examination, it didn’t take me two hours to finish.”

Hajiya Jamila Yakubu, a supervisor at Alfurqan CBT center, noted that the exercise has been successful since it commenced on Saturday.

“We have not experienced any challenge since Saturday,our server and the computers are working good, everything is perfect,” she said

Also commenting, Malam Zubairu Ali, Verification Officer, ATBU CBT centre, said the candidates were screened to ascertain their identity before they were allowed to sit for the examination.

“As far as I am concerned, no difficulties and hiccups observed during the entire exercise, as there was no malfunctioning or system breakdown.

“Everything is okay and well managed to the satisfaction of the candidates. The security agents too did their job properly.

“It is well arranged in such a way that candidates writing next stay far away from the venue,” he said.

According to statistics of the examination body over one million candidates have registered for the 2021 UTME examination across the 36 states and the FCT. (NAN)

