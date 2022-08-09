JAMB trains 180 lecturers, teachers on critical assessment competency

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has trained 180 lecturers and teachers on critical assessment competency.

The Director Psychometric, JAMB, Dr Ariyo Akinyele, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Akinyele said that the gesture was to enhance the capacity of the participants, who were drawn from various tertiary institutions and secondary schools to be good enough in assessing Nigerian students.

“This training is for non-education lecturers or teachers who find themselves teaching in tertiary institutions or secondary schools.

“We have to train them about assessment; we are looking at critical assessment competency because one should be competent in assessment.

“So they are trained to be good teachers and good assessors of our students,” he said.

Akinyele lamented that many Nigerians, who could not secure jobs, opted for teaching in secondary or tertiary institutions because of the economic situation in the country.

The director said it did not portray a good picture of the country, hence the decision of the board to train such category of lectures and teachers in critical assessment of students.

“At the end of the exercise, the capacity of the participants will be built on good assessments.

“We can see that many of our students are failing examinations not because they are not intelligent rather the assessors themselves have problem.

“So when they do the right thing, you find that there will be improvement and results of the students will be improved,” Akinyele said.

The training was conducted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, in Dutse, Jigawa. (NAN)

