JAMB to refund 4000 deposit of 2021 UTME candidates who could not complete registration

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has urged all candidates who had deposited a draft of four thousand naira (N4,000) for late
registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, and Direct Entry, DE, but were unable to complete the registration process owing to fault of the Board, even the extension of the registration period twice, to visit the ’s Website
https://www.jamb.gov.ng, and complete a form for the refund of the value of the draft they submitted to the Board.

JAMB announced this in its weekly bulletin published on Monday.

The said candidates are to click on the link UTME/DE Unregistered Candidates Bank Draft Recapture and fill the spaces which they would key in the token sent to the phone numbers they had submitted during the of their drafts.

According to the Board, it is this token that would be used to access a form on which they will fill in their account details for the refund of the value of the draft.

It said that candidates are to provide these details within the next two weeks from the date of this publication, adding that a text message containing OTP has been sent to the affected candidates besides this notification.

