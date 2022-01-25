JAMB to refund 4000 deposit of 2021 UTME candidates who could not complete registration

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has urged all 2021 candidates who had deposited a draft of four thousand naira (N4,000) for late

registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, and Direct Entry, DE, but were unable to complete the registration process owing to no fault of the Board, even after the extension of the registration period twice, to visit the Board’s Website

https://www.jamb.gov.ng, and complete a form for the refund of the value of the draft they submitted to the Board.

JAMB announced this in its weekly bulletin published on Monday.

The Board said that the candidates are to click on the link 2021 UTME/DE Unregistered Candidates Bank Draft Recapture and fill the spaces after which they would key in the token sent to the phone numbers they had submitted during the submission of their drafts.

According to the Board, it is this token that would be used to access a form on which they will fill in their account details for the refund of the value of the draft.

It said that candidates are to provide these details within the next two weeks from the date of this publication, adding that a text message containing OTP has been sent to the affected candidates besides this notification.

