JAMB to cushion effect of high cost of diesel on CBT Centre owners

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has appealed to all CBT centre owners to be patient as the Board is not oblivious of their plight given the high cost of diesel in the country.

The Registrar, who was on the last lap of the monitoring tour of the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise scheduled to end on Saturday, 26th March 2022, said the Board is in consultation with relevant agencies of government on providing appropriate remedies as part of its strategies for a holistic solution to the problem.

He reiterated the desire of the Board to offer critical support to its service partners at every point of its operational processes.

According to the Registrar, this assurance was necessary in view of the heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators to administer the Board’s examination. Hence, he declared that the Board would always go the extra mile to render support to its critical partners such that no service provider would have any excuse for failure.

Consequently, the Registrar expressed the desire of the Board to, among other measures, offer necessary palliatives to CB T centres within approved government limits.

He, therefore, appealed to the CBT centre owners to give the Board a little more time to get the necessary approvals that would go a long way in ameliorating their plight.

The Registrar noted that the promise to provide succour to the CBT centres to surmount their power challenges was not as a result of any specific request from the centre owners but proceeded from the proactive nature of the Board’s management.

He used the opportunity of the meeting to reiterate the Board’s position that the 26th March, 2022 closing date for the sale of the 2022/23 UTME application documents to prospective candidates would not be extended.

