JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates￼

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has concluded plans to conduct supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, for 67 candidates who did not participate in 2022 exams.

The Board scheduled Saturday, 24th September, 2022, for 67 candidates, who had registered for the 2022 UTME, but could neither sit the examination nor take the just-concluded Mop-Up UTME owing to one challenge or another, to take their examination at specially-designated centres.

It would be recalled that after the 2022 UTME, the Board had reviewed the entire exercise and those candidates with biometric challenges were given the opportunity of sitting a mop-up examination. JAMB also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination is a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar.



The examination body, therefore urged any candidate presenting any strange challenge(s) would have to indicate or declare such peculiarities at the point of registration for them to be given special consideration and allocated to centres within its National Headquarters, Abuja, for close monitoring as it had phased out the conduct of mop-up examinations. “However, in spite of the discovery of series of suspicious challenges presented by some candidates, the Board has, on account of its avowed commitment to equity and fairness, scheduled another set of 67 candidates to sit the examination at designated centres, under close scrutiny of the Board.

“This decision to give these set of candidates this unusual opportunity is to ensure that no single innocent candidate is punished unjustly. These 67 candidates are, therefore, urged to print their supplementary examination notification slips from Monday, 19th September, 2022, to know the centres where they would be sitting the examination,” JAMB spoke through the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol,Fabian Benjamin.

