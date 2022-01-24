JAMB to commence 2022 UTME/DE registration Feb 12

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has made official dates for the commencement of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME Registration, MOCk and examination date.

The board announced the date in its weekly bulletin made public on Monday.

It will be recalled that -JAMB had on the 7th of January sent out a rejoinder, disclaiming purported commencement of 2022 UTME, informing the prospective candidates that

the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-pins, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details.

The Board also said it has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE Application Documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

In its latest update, the examination body has announced that 2022 UTME will commence 12th February and end March 19th.

It also said that the MOCK examination will hold on 2nd April while UTME will start from 20th April to 30th of April.

JAMB, therefore urged the prospective candidates nationwide to take note of the date even as it promised to make this year’s UTME smooth and hitch- free.

