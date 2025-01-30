JAMB suspension of Law admission in KWASU doesn’t affect ongoing programme – management

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has said that the recent one year ban on admission into KWASU’s law program does not affect students currently running their programs in its Faculty of Law.

The Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

Dr Aliyu said the ban was as a result of the decision of the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to sanction KWASU for commencing law program in 2018 with only the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

She said KWASU currently had full accreditation from both the NUC and the CLE to run two undergraduate law programs: Common Law and Common and Islamic Law.

”Management wishes to state that the 1-year ban does not in any way affect students currently running their programs in the University’s Faculty of Law.

” KWASU holds all regulatory institutions in very high regard and will comply with the sanctions imposed by CLE by not offering admission into the 2 law programs in the coming 2025/2026 admission session.

”Prospective candidates into these programs may apply to other equally excellent programs offered by KWASU as all programs in the institution have all the required accreditations,” Dr Aliyu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced on Wednesday that it will not be conducting admissions for the Law programme in KWASU and seven other universities.

This was said to be following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme by the CLE for the 2025/2026 academic session at the affected universities.

As a result, JAMB said it will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session. (NAN)