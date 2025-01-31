JAMB shifts date, says 2025 UTME registration to start Monday, 3rd February

The registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, 2025, instead of Friday, January 31, 2025.

JAMB announced this Friday on its X(former Twitter) handle.

Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Advisor, JAMB said in a statement that, “This change is necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates. These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education. Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience.

“The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process.”