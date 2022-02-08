JAMB shifts 2023 UTME/DE registration to Feb 19

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The commencement of the 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry(DE) Registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, 12th February, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, 19th March, 2022, to Saturday, 26th February, 2022, said Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB.

The Board said one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration. The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

JAMB spoke through its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday.

The Board reiterated it’s readiness to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022/23 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022.

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board,” said Benjamin.

