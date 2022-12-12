JAMB sets Jan. 1 deadline for digital platform migration

By Desmond Ejibas

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says registration into its Central Processing System (CAPS) and Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS) by tertiary institutions would end in Jan. 1.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said this in Port Harcourt on Monday at the training of 270 admission officers of tertiary institutions across the South South.

He said on expiration of the deadline that JAMB would cease to communicate with regulatory agencies, universities, polytechnics and colleges, among others via paper mails and electronic mail.

According to him, the board will interact with the institutions only via its digital platform after expiration of the deadline.

“So, we are here to interact with Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, Registrars, Admission Officers and officials responsible for implementation of admission in their various institutions.

“We have come up with a digitised automation platform primarily to improve efficiency, keep records and save time in our admission processes.

“The digital platform will become mandatory from Jan. 1, meaning that communications on admission and curriculum to tertiary institutions will only be done through the platform,” he said.

Oloyede said the digital platform could be used by prospective students to choose their subjects and course of study as well as to process their admission.

He said the platform would also serve as a communication channel between JAMB, National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for College of Education (NCCE), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and all tertiary institutions.

“Essentially, we want to address the challenges of documentation as well as build capacity to archive all information processes.

“In the past, officials from tertiary institutions travel to Abuja up to five times every year for admission purposes, but now they can sit in their offices and conduct admission.

“So, the platform does this by extending communication on the programme, and modifying the new programme in a smooth, meaningful and permanent manner,” he said.

The JAMB registrar said the training was held simultaneously in the six geo-political zones with about 1,678 officials of various tertiary institutions participating in the workshop.

He said that 270 participants were slated for Rivers, Benin 475, Enugu 282, Kaduna 292, Bauchi 195, while 256 education officials participated in Abuja.

“We organised the training because the tertiary institutions requested practical hands-on, so, there won’t be any excuse why higher institutions will not register on the platform,” he said. (NAN)