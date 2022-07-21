JAMB reviews admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and heads of tertiary education institutions in the country have reviewed and adopted new minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The board pegged the minimum cut-off marks for universities 140, polytechnics 100 and colleges of education 100.

JAMB disclosed this on Thursday at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja..

The JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off after a thorough debates and votes by vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication was that every institution has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220.

Oloyede noted that no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.

He also disclosed the merit quota for federal universities remains 45percent, while the state universities fall between indigene quota and national quota.

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give ten per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

