JAMB restates zero tolerance for extortionate tendencies

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya
Ibadan Zonal Office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation
Board,JAMB,has set machinery
in motion towards monitoring the
activities of all CBT centres across the State to ensure compliance with the Board’s service charter.
The exercise which kicked off in July, 2022, across the State was organised to check the excesses of some unscrupulous CBT centre owners whose stock in trade is
to extort innocent candidates through the inflation of service charges, among
others.
Also, the exercise, since its commencement has continued to deliver measurable and credible results in terms of increased
transparency in the dealings of a cross section of CBT centres across the State.
The Zonal Coordinator, while commending the new spirit of
cooperation and diligence among
erstwhile erring CBT centres in the State, admonished them to keep up the good work.
He, however, restated the
readiness of the Board to sanction any person or group caught working at cross-
purposes to its goals and aspirations.