JAMB restates zero tolerance for extortionate tendencies

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Ibadan Zonal Office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation

Board,JAMB,has set machinery

in motion towards monitoring the

activities of all CBT centres across the State to ensure compliance with the Board’s service charter.

The exercise which kicked off in July, 2022, across the State was organised to check the excesses of some unscrupulous CBT centre owners whose stock in trade is

to extort innocent candidates through the inflation of service charges, among

others.

Also, the exercise, since its commencement has continued to deliver measurable and credible results in terms of increased

transparency in the dealings of a cross section of CBT centres across the State.

The Zonal Coordinator, while commending the new spirit of

cooperation and diligence among

erstwhile erring CBT centres in the State, admonished them to keep up the good work.

He, however, restated the

readiness of the Board to sanction any person or group caught working at cross-

purposes to its goals and aspirations.

