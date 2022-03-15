JAMB remits over N600m charges to CBT

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In fulfilment of its promise to remit to the CBT centres, the service charges which it had assisted the centres in collecting along with the N3,500 UTME/DE registration fees, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has since remitted over N600m service charges to respective centres in line with the cashless policy of the Board, which represents the total number of candidates registered multiplied by N700.

JAMB revealed this in its weekly bulletin published on Monday.

The bulletin said the CBT centres/PRCs owned by JAMB were, however, excluded from the payment.

It will be recalled that N104, 894,300.00 was paid in the first week of the registration; N251,730,500.00 in the second week, and N332,150,700.00 was paid for last week’s

registration.

Cumulatively, over N600m has been paid to CBT centres as centre charges.

This policy, apart from reducing radically the sharp practices associated with warehousing

candidates by tying them to non-performing centres, has also helped the proprietors of CBT

centres to have a global picture of the total amount being generated by their respective centres.

It should also be recalled that the Board had introduced the cashless policy to curb the excesses of some fraudulent CBT centres

which are wont to take advantage of hapless candidates.

The Board, therefore, had banned the use of cash and directed all candidates to pay the service charges to the e-PIN vendors along with the N3,500 application fees which the Board,

in turn, remitted to the centres on a

weekly basis proportional to the number of candidates they register.

” At the inception of this policy, many had feared that the usual government bureaucracy would get in the way of Centres getting their rightful dues.

However, the Board had not only surpassed all expectations but had also proved that with the right leadership, bureaucratic bottlenecks have no place in its administration processes,” it said.

