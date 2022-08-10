JAMB releases result of 2022 UTME Pop-up examination

… Outlines process for checking result

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced the release of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, Mop-Up Examination result conducted on Saturday, 6th August, 2022.

The Board disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

JAMB urged candidates to check their results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME,Mop-Up Examination results by simply send RESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

It said that candidates could also print their result from the Board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates,” it stated.

