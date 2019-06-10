JAMB releases more 15,490 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of 15,490 more candidates who participated at its April 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Monday in Lagos.

It said that the results released on Saturday were part of the 34,120 it withheld while announcing the release of 2019 UTME results on May 11.

A total of 1,886,508 candidates registered for the examination, including candidates in foreign centres.

Out of this figure, results of only 1,792,719 candidates were released on May 11.

“JAMB had during the release of the 2019 UTME results on Saturday, May 11, stressed that it would further probe the identity and involvement of some candidates who were suspected of being involved in one examination infraction or the other.

“As a result of this, the board has further cleared and released the results of 15,490 candidates in this category.

“This release follows the expert review of the cases in this category of candidates who were requested to upload certain credentials for scrutiny.

“At the conclusion of the review, these candidates were further classified into five groups,” it said.

It said that the in first group were candidates sufficiently innocent.

It said that the second was that of candidates with inconclusive evidence of culpability and were given the benefit of the doubt because of the board’s guiding principles, that it was better to let go many criminals than to punish one innocent person.

NAN reports that the board recently released results of candidates earlier cleared of wrongdoings and also conducted fresh examinations in two centres, Abuja and Otuoke in Bayelsa, where it was convinced of a genuine need to examine 490 candidates who missed the April examination due to communication lapses.

The board said in the statement on Monday that candidates whose uploaded evidence necessitated further interrogations had been notified and invited through telephone calls, UTME profiles, SMS and emails to designated centres for further clarification on evidence against them.

“It is in their interest to attend or such evidence will be taken as conclusive.

“There are also those whose culpability has been firmly established, necessitating cancellation of their results,” it said.

According to the board ,results of additional 321 candidates have been conclusively cancelled and the affected persons notified.

It said that the other categories of candidates were those who did not heed to advice to upload evidence of their identities vis-a-vis the other impersonators, adding that there were clear evidence of their culpability.

The board said that four additional centres were discovered to have been involved in examination fraud and had been de-listed .

“The board has endured the pains of this tedious exercise in order to sanitise its processes and ensure that only genuine candidates are enrolled into the country’s tertiary education system.

“The board is still deeply saddened by the discovery of clusters of examination syndicates and the depth of their nefarious activities; hence, its commitment to exterminating all forms of examination malpractices.

“The board will continue to deploy cutting-edge technology as well as engage the services of globally-acclaimed experts to ensure that that the sanctity of its examination is protected,” it said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

