JAMB releases 2022 UTME results, explains process for checking

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced the release of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin announced the release in a press statement issued to journalists on Saturday.

According to the statement, to check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.

Hence, the Board urged all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates,” it contained in the statement.

It would be recalled that he 2022 UTME began on Friday, 6th May, 2022 and ended on Friday 13th May, 2022.

