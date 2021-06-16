JAMB releases 2021 mock result – Official

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on June 3.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Benjamin said in the statement: “The result of the mock examination conducted on the June 3 is now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on to e facility to provide registration number to check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main examinations will hold between June 19 and July 3. (NAN)