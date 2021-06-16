JAMB releases 2021 mock result – Official

 The Joint Admission and Board (JAMB) has the result of the 2021 Unified Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on June 3.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson made this known in a statement made available newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Benjamin said in the statement: “The result of the mock examination conducted June 3 now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on e provide registration check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now .”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the will between June 19 and July 3. (NAN)

