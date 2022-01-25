JAMB rejects NABTEB as requirement for DE into tertiary institutions

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB,has rejected the National Business

and Technical Examinations Board,

NABTEB, Advanced Level as an entry requirement for Direct Entry into tertiary institutions in the country.

The Board in its weekly bulletin said the directive became necessary

following the discovery that relevant government policies on A/ Level

programmes do not permit NABTEB from conducting A Level examinations.

JAMB, in a statement signed by the

Director of Admissions, Mr Mohammed Babaji Ahmed and which was made available to Vice-Chancellors and other Heads of tertiary institutions in the

country said that JAMB would not process the admission of any candidate with NABTEB A/L Certificate.



The statement read in parts: “It has come to the notice of the Board that some institutions are accepting NABTEB A/L GCE as a qualification for Direct Entry (DE)

Admissions.

“JAMB is aware that NABTEB is not authorised to offer GCE and is, therefore, compelled to take

appropriate action.”

The statement warned that “Any A/L GCE

Certificate issued by NABTEB is,

therefore, not registrable with JAMB and the Board would not process the admission of any candidate with such a result.”

The examination body there urged candidates who wish to enlist for A/Level examinations to take note.

