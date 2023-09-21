JAMB Registrar, Prof Oloyede to chair 2023 GOCOP Conference in Abuja

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, will serve as the Chairman of the 2023 Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

This was disclosed by the chairman of 2023 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, mni, in a press statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Mr Remmy Nweke.

According to Nmodu, the conference will be held at Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton) in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday October 5, 2023 at 10.00am

He also said that the theme for the 2023 conference is “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability.”

Nmodu further said the choice of the topic is informed by current socio-political and economic realities facing Nigeria where a new set of leaders at national and state levels has emerged after the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that Ishaq Oloyede, a Nigerian professor of Islamic Studies and academic, was a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin. and was reappointed registrar and chief executive of JAMB for the second term in 2021 by the immediate past President, General Mohammadu Buhari, retired.

Oloyede is equally, the Secretary General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs since 2013

Past Speakers at the Conference include: Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”. In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. He spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria”. In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission delivered the address titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and our membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, whom, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing which is both the present and future of journalism globally. Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.

