‎JAMB Registrar Lauded for Transparency Amid Examination Glitches

‎The Civil Society & Media Independent Group of JAMB has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is’haq Oloyede, for his transparency, accountability, and integrity in managing recent challenges related to the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



‎In a press statement issued on May 16, 2025, the group acknowledged the “uncommon integrity” of Professor Oloyede in addressing the glitches that occurred during the release of the 2025 UTME results in some centres. The group, consisting of prominent media and academic professionals, highlighted their longstanding role in monitoring the UTME examinations across various centres in Nigeria.



‎“We noted glitches in the release of the 2025 UTME results of some centres due to human errors,” the statement read. “This group drew the attention of the JAMB headquarters and other stakeholders to the observed errors and meticulously followed the efforts of the JAMB Registrar/CEO and his team in addressing the problem.”



‎In response to the observed challenges, Professor Oloyede took swift action by publicly addressing the situation in a world press conference, where he issued a “sober apology” to the affected candidates and announced the rescheduling of examinations at the impacted centres.



‎Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed Ibrahim, a veteran journalist and media consultant, praised Oloyede’s decisive response. “Professor Oloyede has once more demonstrated leadership courage to admit and take full responsibility for human errors. This is a rare trait in Nigeria’s public service,” he said.



‎Similarly, Professor Tunde Akanni from Lagos State University lauded JAMB’s communication crisis management strategy. “Owning up to mistakes and taking corrective action promptly is the mark of true leadership,” he remarked.



‎The group further urged the public to show understanding, emphasizing that the error was promptly addressed and should not overshadow JAMB’s track record of integrity and excellence under Professor Oloyede’s leadership. “A single unusual error that was promptly addressed and corrected should not lead to unnecessary and unwarranted uncomplimentary remarks on JAMB and its leadership,” the statement asserted.



‎Professor Muhammed S. Audu, Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, commended Oloyede for his consistent commitment to accountability. “In an era where public institutions are often mired in controversy, Professor Oloyede’s open and transparent handling of this situation is a breath of fresh air,” he stated.



‎The group also expressed sympathy for the affected students and their parents, acknowledging their patience and cooperation during the crisis. They urged JAMB to continue working towards finding lasting solutions to challenges that could disrupt the integrity of the examination process.



‎The statement concluded with a call for continued support for JAMB under Professor Oloyede’s leadership, affirming that the organization’s commitment to transparency and integrity remains steadfast despite the recent setbacks.



