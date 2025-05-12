JAMB: Philanthropist pledges N100,000 reward for outstanding Yobe students

By Ahmed Abba

A philanthropist, Mr Kashim Tumsah, has pledged a cash reward of N100,000 for every indigene of Yobe State who scored above 300 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UTME is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Tumsah, w

ho disclosed this to NAN on Sunday in Damaturu, said this was part of the KMT-Light up Yobe initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence and human capital development across the state.

“Earlier this year, under the KMT-Light up Yobe initiative, we purchased JAMB forms, organised intensive tutorials, and conducted mock CBT exams for students across Yobe State—preparing them to engage the national examination system with confidence,” Tumsah said.

He explained that the new cash award was not restricted to beneficiaries of the initial preparatory programmes, but extended to all high-performing candidates from the state, regardless of where or how they prepared for the examination.

“In line with our broader vision for human capital development, I am proud to announce a N100,000 cash prize for every Yobe indigene who scored above 300 in the 2025 JAMB examination,” he said.

Tumsah added that each awardee would also be enrolled in a personal mentorship scheme designed to support their academic and professional growth.

“This initiative is more than a reward, it’s a long-term investment in the dreams and destinies of our youth.

“We believe in raising a generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will drive progress in Yobe, Nigeria, and across Africa,” he stated.

He called on qualified students to submit evidence of their scores.

“If you are one of these outstanding students, send your JAMB result as proof and let’s walk this journey together to greatness, purpose, and impact.”

Tumsah reiterated his commitment to building a future driven by excellence and shared responsibility.

“We are not just celebrating test scores. We are nurturing a movement of young leaders committed to progress, justice, and transformation.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)