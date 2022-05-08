JAMB: Our centre will not open for Monday examination, says centre administrator

By Joy Mbachi

Mrs Ngozi Nwude-Nduka, Administrator at Integral Development Consult, Awka, said its centre for the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination would not open to its candidates for examinations on Monday.

Nwude-Nduka said that the centre which had held six sessions of the JAMB examination since it commenced on May 6, had not recorded any technical hitches.

She said that the centre hosted 250 capacity of JAMB candidates each session which comprised morning, Afternoon and evening schedules on May 6, Friday, and May 7, Saturday, respectively.

Nwude-Nduka said that candidates posted to its centre have conducted themselves well according to the rules governing external examination only for a few candidates who for logistics reasons missed their schedule for their examination.

She said that the management had no security challenges or reasons to shut down the centre to the examination candidates since the process started but would shut down its centre down on Monday, May 9 due to the sit-at-home being observed in Anambra.

“We want to play safe for safety of the candidates as possibilities of non-vehicular movement may be experienced and hinder smooth transportation process for candidates who will come from far and near for the said examination,” she said.

Nwude-Nduka advised affected candidates to reprint their examination slips to know their new dates for the examination and urged other candidates for May 10, Tuesday, and May 11, Wednesday, examination schedule to be on time at the centre to avoid lateness to their examination centers. (NAN)

