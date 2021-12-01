JAMB introduces computer studies, physical and health education as UTME subjects

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Addmssions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has said that candidates sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, can now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of their four UTME subjects if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly bulletin, published on November 29.

The examination body said the additional two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects will make them 25 subjects beginning from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board,this addition is to enhance the career prospects of students transiting to tertiary institutions.

“At present, the 23 UTME subjects are :1Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History, Home Economics, Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature-in-English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English and Yoruba,” it explained.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...