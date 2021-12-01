JAMB introduces computer studies, physical and health education as UTME subjects

December 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Addmssions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has said candidates sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation ,UTME, can now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of four UTME subjects if they so desire or as dictated by programme preferences.

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly bulletin, published on November 29.

The body said the additional subjects to the 23 UTME subjects will make them 25 subjects beginning from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board,this addition is to enhance the career prospects of transiting to tertiary institutions.

“At present, the 23 UTME subjects are :1Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History, Home Economics, Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature-in-English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English and Yoruba,” it explained.

Tags: , , , , , , ,