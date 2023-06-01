JAMB in Ondo State cautions against fake recruitment syndicate

By Segun Giwa

Ondo State office of JAMB warned on Thursday in Akure that it did not engage any company to recruit staff for it.

Mr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol in JAMB’s office in Ondo State stated that the fake recruitment company, operates on the platform of “Akure Job and Business Advert Forum’’.

He added that the fake company claimed to have an office at Quarter 92, Alagbaka Estate, Near CBN Office, IBB Avenue in Akure.

He cautioned the public that the company used a dedicated social media account to defraud job applicants.

“The fraudsters claim to have been contracted to recruit staff for JAMB using a dedicated social media account.

“They are using the name of JAMB, Ondo State office to advertise job vacancies into secretarial and clerical positions.

“The board is by this disclaimer, advising all members of the public to disregard such information as JAMB is currently not recruiting in any of its offices nationwide.

“JAMB has also not contracted anyone or organisation to employ staff on its behalf.

“Anybody doing business with the above-mentioned platform or other ones does so at his or her own risk.

“Stiff legal actions will be taken against anyone found culpable in the nefarious act,’’ Benjamin stated. (NAN)