JAMB grants mother-institutions sole right to recommend candidates’ indemnity forms

As part of measures to sanitise the procedures for processing candidates’ indemnity forms, the Management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has given Mother- Institution the sole responsibility of recommending ( or rejecting with reasons) candidates’ indemnity forms to the Board.

The amendment to the Advisory on the procedure for processing of indemnity forms was approved on Tuesday, 19th April, 2022, at a virtual interaction among JAMB, Heads of Affiliate Institutions, Mother-Institutions and their Admission Officers.

The new regime was occasioned by the need to resolve all challenges that had bedeviled the indemnity process as well as to put Mother- Institutions in the picture of all transactions between their Affiliated Institutions, the candidates and JAMB.

Speaking at the meeting, the Registrar, Prof.Is-haq Oloyede, pointed out that the meeting became necessary in view of the multiplicity of issues highlighted by the Director of Admissions, JAMB, Mr Mohammed Babaji Ahmed.

According to him, under the new template, all indemnity forms to be endorsed by Head o f Affiliate Institutions must be with the full knowledge of their Mother-Institutions.

He noted that in many instances, the processing of indemnity forms are delayed owing to confusion as to whether the forms should be endorsed by the Mother-Institutions or their Affiliates.

The Registrar added that under the new dispensation, all candidates desirous of this service must visit any JAMB State Office nearest to them to complete the application form online.

He said, “Candidates must print their completed application form carrying the indemnity form, submit the physical form to the Heads of the Affiliated Institutions for signature.

The Head of the affiliate Institution proposes the candidate to the Mother-Institution online, then, the Mother-Institution (wherever it is based) login to the JAMB portal (CAPS) to recommend (or reject with reasons) the candidate to JAMB State office (wherever the affiliated institution is based) for approval processing.”

He explained further that through the portal, the Affiliated -Institution logs in to JAMB portal, views recommended candidate(s) by Mother-Institution to the State Coordinator of JAMB for upload of physical forms( forms of candidates not recommended online by Mother-Institution cannot be uploaded).

The Registrar added that the Board would notify candidates through their registered e-mail address of the success or otherwise of their applications. If successful, they would be advised to print their admission letters from their respective profile.

