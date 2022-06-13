JAMB faults ASUU President over conduct of admission statement

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has faulted President of Academic Staff Union Universities, ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke over what it considered ill-informed statement on the conduct of admission process.

The examination body clarified that

JAMB does not conduct admission for institutions , rather it regulates the process.

The statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol

JAMB, Dr.Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja, yesterday said, “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the ill-informed statement made by the rattled President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. He betrayed his acute ignorance of the admission process into tertiary institutions in the country when he appeared on a programme of one of the radio stations in Abuja on Saturday, 11th June 2022.

“The ASUU President had made this unfortunate blunder in his laborious effort to curry favour with the public when he unimaginatively said, “…Admissions are being done by JAMB and sent to you … Vice-Chancellors don’t know how the admissions are done.”

“It is highly reprehensible for an academic, albeit a researcher of such high standing, not to have the slightest idea of how candidates are admitted or to be ill-prepared for such a public forum. It is thus obvious that the problem bedevilling the educational sector is actually deeper than we had imagined.

“We challenge the Professor to present one Vice-Chancellor of University, Rector of Polytechnic or Provost of any college of education with even one candidate that has not been recommended by the institution but admitted in the last five years.



“The Board promises the Professor one million naira if he can substantiate his falsehood with even one proof.”

