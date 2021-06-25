JAMB: Enugu Govt. cancels Saturday’s sanitation exercise

  State Government says it has cancelled this ’s sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday to ’ access to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination centres.


Mrs Amaka Anajemba, Managing Director of State Government Waste Management Authority made this known in .

Anajemba said, in a , that the state government had to cancel the exercise because all movement, especially vehicles, would be restricted between 6am and 10am.
She, however, regretted any inconvenience the cancellation would have caused other residents of the state. (NAN)

