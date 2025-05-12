JAMB engages IT experts to probe alleged UTME technical glitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched an investigation into the alleged technical glitches, following widespread complaints about poor performance in the 2025

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched an investigation into the alleged technical glitches, following widespread complaints about poor performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the Board was also collaborating with Vice Chancellors and IT experts to determine the root cause and ensure that affected candidates receive appropriate remedies if any errors were confirmed.

He said the board was also expediting its annual system review, a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process, typically conducted months after the exercise.

According to him, the review will cover three key stages comprising, registration, examination, and result of the investigation.

He added that the board was particularly concerned about unusual complaints originating from a few states and scrutinising the issues in details to identify and resolve any technical faults.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged several experts, including members of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners (who are heads of tertiary institutions), the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)