JAMB conducts hitch-free UTME in Ekiti

By Funmilayo Okunade

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it recorded a hitch-free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in the state.

The board’s Acting State Coordinator, Mr Ebenezer Owolafe, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Owolafe said the board had put necessary measures in place to ensure that the exercise was smooth and without system malfunction or other difficulties.

He also said that the introduction of technology and other innovations by the board had made the examination much easier for candidates.

He said that in all the 12 centres he monitored, there was no issue of examination malpractice.

“The server and system were in good form for the candidates to write their examination,” the state JAMB chief said.

He said that the board initially planned three sessions but later made it four this year in order to accommodate candidates that had problems to enable them to sit for the examination.

Some of the candidates interviewed commended JAMB for a hitch-free exercise, saying the examination commenced early as planned and without any system malfunctioning.

A candidate, Miss Bidemi Adebayo, said that the invigilator had to explain to some candidates how to handle the mouse and keyboard before the examination commenced.

A cross-section of parents, who spoke with NAN on their impression, thanked JAMB for putting adequate arrangements in place to ensure that the examination went on smoothly.

One of them, Mrs Kemi Adigun, expressed delight over the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination.

Adigun, however, berated some female candidates for their alleged indecent dressing.

According to her, it got to a point that security men at a centre sent the affected candidates home to dress properly and come back for the examination.

She advised parents to always monitor their children, especially their mode of dressing, before they leave the home.

Contributing, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Mr John Fayemi, expressed happiness that some of the past shortcomings had been corrected by the board.

Fayemi said his officers and men were deployed in all the centres to ensure a hitch-free exercise. (NAN)