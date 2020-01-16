JAMB cancels registration in 243 centres on Jan. 16

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there would be no registration in the 243 CBT centres where a third-party recruitment examination would take place across the nation on January 16, 2020.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Media and Publicity, JAMB disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Benjamin said this was to avoid overcrowding of the centres.

He added that the registration, however, would resume on Friday, January 17, 2020.

“The Board regrets all inconveniences this decision must have caused the candidates,” he said. (NAN)