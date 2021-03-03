Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday urges members of staff of organisations to maintain loyalty and dedication to duty.

He said this was a necessary prerequisite to attainment corporate objectives and progress within any small or large organisation.

At the opening ceremony of the National Youth service corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch `A’ pre-mobilization workshop in Nasarawa, Oloyede said that Nigerians organisations had lost out due to staff attitudes.

The JAMB registrar explained that organisations like the defunct Nigeria Telecommunication Limited and National Electrical Power Authority were brought on their knees due to disloyalty by some members of staff.

He advised the management of the NYSC scheme to be diligent and meticulous in the certification of credential of corps members before mobilising them.

He also said that institutions of learning have a great role to play in ending these acts of illegal certification of students for NYSC mobilisation.

Director General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, said the pre-mobilisation workshop was an avenue for stakeholders to review challenges in past mobilisation exercises and profer workable solutions.

He warned that foolproof measures have been put in place to ensure that only qualified graduates are mobilised, adding that any unqualified person caught would face the wrath of the law.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, represented by the commissioner for youths and sports, Mr Othman Adam, commended the NYSC director general for the successes recorded by the scheme.

He said the successes had made it endearing to Nigerians through visibility and relevance of the scheme in the state, especially in areas of health, education and rural infrastructure. (NAN)

