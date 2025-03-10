JAMB begins sales of direct entry forms March 12

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would begin sales of Direct Entry forms to candidates seeking direct entry admissions into higher institutions on Wednesday, March 12.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the board’s Communications Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamin said the registration process was crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

According to him, the initiation of the DE sales follows the successful conclusion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application sales, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

“During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock,” he said.

Benjamin explained that JAMB had emphasised the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning that serious penalties would be imposed on applications containing false declarations.

“A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution.

“Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions,” he said.

He added that registration for DE could only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centres(PRC). (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)