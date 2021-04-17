JAMB approves Plateau varsity as CBT centre

The Joint Admission and Board (JAMB) on Friday approved Plateau University (PLASU), Bokkos as one of it’s Computer Base (CBT) center.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news was unveiled by the University Registrar, Mr Amos Mallo, in a .

Mallo explained that the nod was given recently after JAMB successfully accredited the University the yearly exercise exercise that serves pathway admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Already the registration of candidates the 2021 JAMB UTME begins at the centre on Thursday April 16 upon the payment of a fee of N4,700 only the JAMB pin, Study materials and registration charges,” he explained.

The PLASU registrar called on interested candidates the exam to visit the University’s E-LIBRARY located in the institution’s main library the exercise as from 8am to 4pm daily. (NAN)

