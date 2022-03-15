JAMB apprehends perpetrators of Illicit registration

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has apprehended perators of CBT centres involved in illicit registration following a sting operation in four States of the Federation.

It would be recalled that the Board had stated, on several occasions, that it would not condone any infringement of its registration flow by the technical officials of any of its accredited centres.

This warning became necessary after the report of a nationwide sting operation indicated that four registered centres in Kwara, Kogi, Katsina and Enugu, had compromised the registration process for some unethical financial benefits through

the deployment of unauthorised satellite registration points.

Accordingly, some staff of three of the four centres, who were apprehended while perpetrating the

illegal act, had been handed over to security agents for prosecution, while the accreditation of the centres had been suspended.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Oloyede

had, earlier in Ibadan, while monitoring the ongoing registration exercise at the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre, reminded CBT Centre administrators of the need to play according to the rules so as not to jeopardise the future of candidates.

Oloyede, who also visited other centres in Ibadan metropolis alongside some members of the media, took time out to interact with some of the candidates on their experiences in the course of registering for the examination.

According to the Registrar, valuable

insights were gained by the Board,

especially with respect to the creation of profile code, payments, operation of the dual-screen mode (to facilitate accurate capturing of candidates’ details), among

others, all of which would be analysed to make for a more robust and user-friendly

registration process.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

