JAMB advises candidates on punctuality, says‘ll not alter timetable

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates writing the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to ensure punctuality as it would not alter its timetable for lateness of any candidate.

The Board’s High Power Opinion Leader (HPOL), Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after monitoring the exercise in Abuja on Friday.

JAMB will be conducting examination for 1,761,338 candidates that successfully registered for the examination in 755 registered computer based centres.

“If your child will be writing the JAMB exam this weekend, especially those for the 7a.m. papers, please note that the exam body will not consider them to write in the other scheduled time, if they missed their time schedule.

“As a body, we will not alter their timetable simply because some students are held up in traffic.

“Unlike the previous years that runs maximum of three sessions in a day, Jamb will be running four sessions this year, which will make it difficult for them to wait before commencement of the exams.

“Get to your center as early as possible. Once the exams start, no student will be allowed into the examination hall, hence, early arrival is important,” he said.

He advised parents to drive their ward to the venue of their examination as early as possible to avoid the risk of not writing the examination due to lateness.

Balogun, who monitored the examination at the Global Distance Learning Institute Centre Abuja, there was successful accreditation of 186 candidates out of the 200 registered for the centre.

He added that the first and second session earlier monitored was hitch-free.

“The candidates are being ushered into the hall in batches for the exercise to commence in earnest.

“The first and second sessions started on time at the Distance Learning Institute Abuja. There was no hitch in the exercise.

“In the second session, 197 candidates turned up out of 200. We are about to round up morning session and already screening the other batch and no issue so far was encountered during the process of the examination, that is, biometric, invigilation and other conduct,” he said. (NAN)

