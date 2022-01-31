JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adjusted its examination timelines for the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin, released by its Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The Board disclosed that the 2022 UTME would be held from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, while the mock examination exercise, earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit for the mock UTME.It said that there was no alteration in the date for the commencement of the sale of forms.“

The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from Feb. 12 to March 19 remains as stated earlier.“In its bid to accommodate some exigencies, which ultimate goals are to ensure maximal benefits to potential candidates, JAMB has made adjustments to its examination timelines.“Given the breakdown of the adjusted timelines, the 2022 UTME would be held from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, while the mock exercise, earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit the Mock UTME.“

This review, as approved by management, is to ensure that the candidates who would be sitting the examination and others are not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination,” it said. (NAN)

