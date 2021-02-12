Some former members of the National Assembly on Friday paid glowing tributes to late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing him as a visionary and unforgettable leader. Two former senators and a member of the House of Representatives, who spoke to newsmen at the residence of the deceased in Ilupeju, Lagos, during the pre-burial prayers, described Jakande as a man of courage who led a selfless life.

Former Sen. Olabiyi Durojaiye said that “Jakande saw tomorrow” when he was governor. Durojaiye said: “He was our political leader, a direct follower of Obafemi Awolowo and we were the younger elements behind him. He was a man of good vision and courage.

“It was part of his vision that he recognised the fact that Lagos would not be a federal capital and state capital at same time when Lagos was created. So, he separated and moved the seat of government from Lagos Island to Ikeja. “That shows foresight of a man who saw tomorrow. He also conceived the idea of low cost housing for the less privileged. “This was a man who saw the importance of education and built schools to be able to get more children in schools. All these are remarkable feats.”

According to him, the only thing Jakande was not able to achieve was the building of railroads to ease the congestion of traffic in Lagos. Also speaking, Sen. Anthony Adefuye said that residents of Lagos would never forget the kind deeds of late Jakande. Adefuye said: “When he was governor of Lagos state, he did so many things that today the people of Lagos are still very grateful and happy that he did them.

“The rail we are having today would have been completed if Jakande had completed that second term. They have paid, the land was taken and they have started building the stations. So, we would have had this railway in 1985. “Unfortunately, when the military came, they canceled that and we still had to pay that money to the contractor because there was a contract.

“So, Jakande would never be forgotten in the politics of Nigeria and when he was minister of works at the federal level, he was outstanding, everybody knew that. He is a statesman so that you cannot forget easily.” Also, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Lanre Odubote, in his tribute said that he got to know Jakande as a member of the political forum known as “Committee of Friends in 1990”. Odupote expressed gratitude to God for Jakande’s life, saying his achievements were unprecedented.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere” of Lagos, died in the early hours of Thursday at age 91. Jakande, a former journalist, was Lagos state governor from 1979 to 1983, and later Minister of Works under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha. His administration as Lagos state governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four-year stint, especially through numerous estates Jakande built across the state as well as his sterling investment in education. (NAN)