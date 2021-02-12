Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday said that the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos State, lived a great and exemplary life. Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday said that the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos State, lived a great and exemplary life. Makinde, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Mr Moses Alao, in Ibadan, described the late politician as one of the last set of true progressives to govern in the Nigerian political firmament.

According to the governor, the commitment and diligence Jakande and his contemporaries put into governance will continue to remain a high point in Nigeria’s history. Makinde said that Jakande left indelible marks that still define Lagos State “as we know it today.” He said that the good works of Jakande as governor of Lagos State would never be forgotten.

“The late politician and journalist, who served as editor of the Ibadan-based Tribune newspaper for years, was an icon of the Yoruba nation whose name would be conspicuous whenever and wherever the history of good governance and progressive politics is written,” Makinde said.

He commiserated with the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Jakande family and Lagos residents, praying that God should grant repose to the soul of the deceased politician. “I join all well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the exit of a true progressive and icon of the Yoruba nation, Pa Lateef Jakande.

“Pa Jakande was one of the last men standing in the order of progressive politics that Pa Obafemi Awolowo typified. “The commitment and diligence he and his peers put into governance produced great results and secured a place for them in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“I know that the present crop of Nigerian politicians can only aspire to the heights individuals like Pa Jakande attained in good governance, because as governor of Lagos State, he left indelible marks.

“I commiserate with my brother, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Jakande family, all Lagosians and, indeed, all Yoruba, on the exit of Pa Jakande, who is one of our icons in the South-West,” Makinde said.(NAN)