The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday described the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, as a man of many parts who impacted on the lives of the citizens positively. Hamzat made the remarks at the prayer session held in honour of the deceased elder statesman at his Bishop Street residence in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday at 91. The deceased, who was one of the pioneer journalists in the country, was the governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983. He later served as the Minister of Works under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

The deputy governor said that Jakande was a great politician who was worthy of emulation, an astute professional and a true lover of Lagos State. Hamzat noted that the present administration had learnt so many good things from him and would built on his legacies.

He said that Jakande would be missed for his great leadership skills. “Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande will indeed be missed. He recorded many firsts, while in government and he was an embodiment of positives. “He was committed to development and was passionate about the welfare of the people.

“Jakande was an example of what all of us should aspire to be. A great man, humble, humane, loyal and dedicated. “l urge politicians to emulate his great qualities,” he said Among dignitaries at the event are: The former governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and wife Funsho; the wife of the deceased, Alhaja Sikirat Jakande and the former Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Mr Ayodele Adewale.

Others include: Muslim leaders, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Odejayi; the President, Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Mr Adeleye Ajayi; families and friends who came to pay their last respect to the late elder statesman.

NAN also reports that the prayer session began at 9.25 a.m. at the deceased residence and was attended by sympathisers who thronged in to pay their last respect to the late Jakande. Speaking in an interview, the former Governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, described the late Jakande as a father of all, worthy of emulation.

Amosun said that the deceased was a great leader who was concerned about the welfare of all. Also, the President of the Lagos Council of the NUJ, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, said that the late Jakande was a selfless leader, meticulous and a journalist per excellence. (NAN)