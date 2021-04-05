Some residents in Imo on Monday called for strict security measures to stave a possible repeat of Monday’s attack on the police headquarters in Owerri.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen broke into the state police headquarters in the early hours of Monday while others attacked the Correctional Centre in the city and freed hundreds of inmates.

Residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) condemned the action and expressed fears about possible fallouts of the attacks.

Mr Richard Agulanna, an auto spare parts dealer, expressed worry that the attack on the police would affect the morale of the law enforcement officers.

Agulanna noted that the attack could lead to a spike in crime rate, especially with the freed inmates moving about in the society.

Similarly, Mr Pius Anyanwu, a teacher, noted that attacks on the police in the state had become more brazen in recent times.

Anyanwu recalled the incidents at Ihitte Uboma, also in Imo where police stations were razed in March and called for strict measures to forestall further attacks.

He also appealed to the state government to take necessary measures to control the situation.

“The attacks on the police have become too frequent and it is a big cause for worry. Although the police have their shortcomings, their presence alone is enough to deter these criminals who make the state unsafe.

“These sudden attacks on the police could cause them to abandon their duties and leave us in a worse situation.

“For the sake of people who are not entitled to private security details, urgent action should be taken,’’ he said.

Another resident Mrs Mary Njoku also expressed concern over the ease with which the operation was carried out and how none of the perpetrators was apprehended.

She also expressed concern that freed inmates harbouring grudges could go after people who worked toward their imprisonment.

Police in Imo have continued to be attacked since last October’s #EndSARS protests.

Several police stations were attacked in February and March in Aboh Mbaise, Obowo and Ihitte Uboma local government areas of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

