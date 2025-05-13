Jagaban Sabon Gari: Former Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu Honoured for Lifetime of Service

Former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has been honoured with the traditional title of Jagaban Sabon Gari, in recognition of his profound grassroots impact and lifelong service to the nation and his community.

The title, conferred by the Sabon Gari District Council and endorsed by the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, positions Biu as a symbol of unity, leadership, and development in one of Nigeria’s most culturally diverse districts.

The event, which drew large crowds from across Kaduna State and beyond, was both a celebration and an affirmation of Biu’s longstanding ties to Sabon Gari, his birthplace, and the site of many of his philanthropic interventions.

Bestowing the title of Jagaban—a traditional term derived from the Hausa phrase “Ja Gaba,” meaning “to lead from the front”—the Council acknowledged Biu’s strategic leadership and enduring commitment to community empowerment.

Now retired as a FRSC Corps Marshal, Biu continues to serve as a mentor, advisor, and advocate for public service rooted in values. His turbaning as Jagaban Sabon Gari reflects both a legacy already built and a continued promise of engagement

As the first-ever Jagaban Sabon Gari, Dauda Ali Biu is celebrated not only for his national contributions but also for his unwavering commitment to the grassroots.

In his remarks, Dauda Ali Biu expressed deep appreciation for the honour bestowed upon him, reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings in Sabon Gari to national service and reaffirming his enduring bond with the community.

Biu acknowledged the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and the Sabon Gari District Council for their recognition, adding that the moment was a personal and communal milestone.

According to him, this honour humbles me deeply. To be named Jagaban Sabon Gari—a title steeped in history, courage, and leadership—means more to me than words can fully express.

“It is not just a title, it is a call to greater responsibility, to continue to serve, support, and uplift the people who nurtured me,”

The Former Corps Marshal dedicated the title to the people of Sabon Gari, past and present, who have contributed to his growth and supported his mission throughout his career.

He said “This community shaped my values, my sense of duty, and my commitment to public service. Whatever I have achieved nationally, it is rooted in the discipline and integrity I learned here. I will never forget where I come from.

“I am especially grateful to His Highness and the Council for this distinguished honour. I receive it not as an individual, but on behalf of every young boy or girl from a humble background who dares to dream and work hard.”

“My commitment to Sabon Gari is permanent. Whether in public office or private life, I will continue to support initiatives that promote education, health, entrepreneurship, and unity.

“True leadership is not about position—it is about service. I intend to keep leading from the front, as the title Jagaban demands, with humility, empathy, and vision.”

“To the younger generation, I say this: integrity, perseverance, and love for your community will open doors no title ever can. Be proud of your heritage, honour your elders, and never stop working for the good of all.

The Ex FRSC boss, however, reaffirmed his dedication to the development of Sabon Gari and other communities, stating that the work of nation-building starts from the grassroots

Dignitaries present at the occasion were Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura member designate South South Dev com, Hon. Garba Ahmed Datti (Babawo) APC National Vice Chairman North West and Chairman NESREA Board.

Also present were Dr BM Auta Zanna Sotoma of Borno representing the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Adamu Yamta Walin Biu representing the Emir of Biu, Rear Adm Abdul Adamu Biu, rtd Shettima Borno and member designate, South West Devt. Commission.

Others are Hon. Aminu Mani Dokajin Katsina, Hon. Mohammed Sani Shaaban Danburam of Zazzau, Hon. Aminu Dayyabu Shagali Kaduna state commissioner for Housing and Urban Dev. Talban Zazzau Alhaji Muhammad Aminu